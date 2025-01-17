Reinier de Ridder | On The Hunt

It was as good a start to a UFC career as de Ridder could’ve hoped for. Going into the fight, the 34-year-old said that winning wasn’t enough; he needed to stop the UFC veteran inside the distance to solidify himself as a serious threat at 185 pounds. He did just that.

Order UFC 311: Makhachev vs Moicano

“Overall, very happy,” de Ridder said of his UFC debut. “I got to spend some time in the cage, which was nice. Finally choked him, so very happy with that. But I gave him a bit too much respect, I think. I gave him too much of a chance to be in the fight and I’m not planning on that this time.”