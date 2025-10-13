Reinier De Ridder Is On A Mission

It took no time at all for De Ridder to get settled, dropping “GM3” in the first round. After a grapple-heavy second round, De Ridder entered the final frame realizing he had the advantage on the mat. Less than a minute into the round, De Ridder took Meerschaert down with a trip. A minute and a few transitions later, he was in mount, locking in an arm-triangle choke and forcing the tap from the UFC veteran.

UFC Vancouver: Full Fight Breakdown

The win earned him a massive spotlight: the main card opener at UFC 311: Makhachev vs Moicano against fan-favorite Kevin Holland. While not quite as fast as UFC middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev when he fought “Trailblazer” at UFC 279, De Ridder shot for a takedown just three seconds into the first round and was in complete control.

After two minutes of ground and pound, De Ridder took Holland’s back and began working for a submission. Just moments later, he sunk in a rear-naked choke, forcing another tap to make it two wins in three months.