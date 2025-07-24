Reinier de Ridder Is Coming For The Finish

And sure, that fight is coming against a former champion in Robert Whittaker who has spent the better part of the last decade at the top of the middleweight division.

But “RdR” doesn’t care. He isn’t concerned with pacing himself for a potential 25-minute fight against one of the best middleweights of this era. He wants to fight his fight and, for a man who has only fought past the third round once and to the scorecards twice, that means getting his job done early on July 26.

“F*** the championship rounds,” de Ridder told UFC.com. “I want to finish this guy.”