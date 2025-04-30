Reinier De Ridder | The Dutch Knight Continues To Rise

De Ridder captured championships in Asian organization ONE Championship at 225 and 205 pounds, but is now making waves in the UFC’s 185-pound class.

It’s a move that has already paid dividends, with back-to-back submission victories over Gerald Meerschaert and Kevin Holland getting his UFC career off to a flying start and sending him into Saturday’s co-main event bout with Nickal already ranked 13th in the division.

“The fights went pretty well, right?” he smiled as he chatted with UFC.com ahead of fight night in Des Moines, Iowa.