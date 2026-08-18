Reinier de Ridder | Changing Things Up

“It had been in my mind for a long time,” de Ridder began on Tuesday afternoon, discussing his shift up the scale ahead of his UFC light heavyweight debut against Roman Dolidze. “Even the Bo (Nickal) fight, the (Robert) Whittaker fight, all of those weight cuts were pretty tough, to be honest.

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“Getting through training camp was pretty rough as well,” de Ridder added. “You’re working hard twice a day, but you can’t really recover well because you’re not really able to feed yourself the way you should, so it had been on my mind for a long time. But there are, and there were, a lot of cool fights at middleweight that I had a hard time giving up on, but I think it’s a good move; I’m never going back to middleweight.”

The interesting part of de Ridder’s decision to begin his UFC tenure in the 185-pound ranks is that he had experienced a great deal of success competing at light heavyweight before touching down in the Octagon.