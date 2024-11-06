Reinier de Ridder: ‘A Win Is Not Enough’

The 34-year-old started his professional mixed martial arts career in 2013 and climbed his way to become just the third two-division champion in ONE history. De Ridder finally got the call from the UFC this past summer after scoring a first round TKO in July to improve his record to 17-2.

“It’s something that we’ve been working on for a very long time,” de Ridder said of being offered a UFC contract. “It’s cool that it’s finally here.

“Like every fighter, when you start, you don’t start to become champion in any organization, you want to be the best in the UFC.”

Unlike a lot of UFC debutants, who earn contracts through various platforms including Dana White’s Contender Series, Road to UFC and The Ultimate Fighter, de Ridder already has over a decade of experience at an elite level, so he doesn’t expect to see massive changes in his day-to-day life.