Rei Tsuruya | Prospect Rising

Even though the narrative around that setback had shifted dramatically in his time away — he lost to now-champion Joshua Van, who took the fight at UFC 313 on short notice — the Japanese flyweight prospect was eager to move forward, eager to get his feet back onto the canvas, and eager to put himself in the conversation amongst the top up-and-comers in the talent-rich 125-pound weight class.

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“I didn’t know much about Joshua Van back then with the short-notice fight, but things have changed,” he said in May ahead of his bout with Luis Gurule, which he won by first-round submission to get things moving in the right direction and set up his showdown with Kevin Borjas this weekend in Shanghai. “I feel like I don’t want to be left [behind]; I want to catch up with all those top-flight contenders.

“There are a lot of new guys coming in too, so I want to get on that ride as well. There are a lot of new fighters, a lot of ranking changes every week as well. I hope I can be one of those contenders.”