Rei Tsuruya Doing What He Loves

Rei Tsuruya is taking it in stride.

“I'll be very, very excited,” the Road to UFC winner said when asked what he thinks the emotions will be like on Saturday when he meets Carlos Hernandez. “But I’m ready for everything.”

Not bad for a 22-year-old, but the Chiba native is not your average debutant. Already a Junior Olympian who competed in the Worlds as a wrestler, Tsuruya also has fought in the Pancrase and DEEP promotions back home, making his adjustment to the bright lights of the UFC an easier one.