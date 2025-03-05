Rei Tsuruya | A Big Opportunity For Flyweight Standout

In concert, the two feel like a clear sign that the promotion recognizes the ascending Japanese fighter’s upside, and wants to make sure to put him in front of as many eyes as possible each time out.

“Yes, this will be my second straight numbered event that I’m fighting in and the UFC gave me a good opponent, so I do hope the UFC is respecting me a lot,” he said when asked about the opportunity in front of him. “My last fight was a decision, unfortunately, but looking at my career, I have a pretty good finishing rate, so I believe the UFC is also expecting me to finish.”

Van, who burst on the scene with a split decision win over veteran Zhalgas Zhumagulov two summers ago in Jacksonville, Florida, carries a 12-2 overall record into Saturday’s clash of young standouts, with each of those setbacks coming by way of stoppage.

Although he acknowledges that his adversary this weekend is a quality fighter and tough opponent, Tsuruya is hopeful that UFC 313 is just another step in his climb towards the top of the flyweight division.

How To Watch UFC 313: Pereira vs Ankalaev In Your Country

“He’s a very young, aggressive, good fighter,” he said of Van, who trains under UFC vet Daniel Pineda in Houston. “If I get a win here, it definitely helps me raise to the next level and hopefully soon getting even higher ranked (fighters) as an opponent.

"Work on my strength, my wrestling, maybe some strikes as well, but more focused on not getting (hit by) his strikes,” Tsuruya said when asked how he sees things playing out this weekend. “Hopefully I will get a finish in the second or third round.”

And from there, the 22-year-old would like to spend a little less time on the sidelines before the next one, and continue working his way forward in the division, of course.

“The time to this fight was quite long,” he said with a smile. “I’d prefer within two months or three months to have the next fight, and, of course, (fight someone higher in the rankings).”