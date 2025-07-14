Register Now For Canelo vs Crawford Presale!

Don't miss Canelo vs Crawford Saturday, September 13 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas
Jul. 14, 2025
Be first in line for the ultimate VIP access to Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford—boxing’s most anticipated showdown, live in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium. This historic night marks the start of a bold new chapter in the sport.
Canelo Alvarez said: "I’m super happy to be making history again and this time on a Riyadh Season Card that will be broadcast on Netflix. On September 13, I’m ready to show once again that I am the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world."
Terence Crawford said: "My perfect record speaks for itself. I am the best fighter in the world and no matter the opponent or weight class, I have always come out on top. On September 13, my hand will be raised once again as the world watches greatness."
Sign up now to be the first to know about VIP package details, on-sale dates, and more.