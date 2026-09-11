Regina Tarin Is Ready For Her Encore

“Yeah, that was really the craziest moment, but I felt good,” said Regina Tarin, reflecting on her whirlwind debut in February in Mexico City earlier this week as she prepares to make her return to action on Saturday afternoon at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, in the opening bout of this year’s Noche UFC event against JJ Alrdich. “That fight is my dream, and yes, I had short notice; I had three days —it’s a crazy moment, but it’s the best moment ever in my life.”

Watch Every UFC Event On Paramount+

The 21-year-old was preparing for a Muay Thai bout when the call came to replace the woman who replaced her opposite Jeisla Chaves last fall, Sofia Montenegro, in a clash with Ernesta Kareckaite at Arena CDMX at the end of February. Despite the almost non-existent time to prepare for the matchup, Tarin accepted without hesitation, confident that she could parlay the short-notice call into her first UFC victory.

The only thing that gave her any pause was the weight cut.