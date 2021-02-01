Regan Gowing Believes In The Sport's Growth

The slow growth of the sport in general may be playing a factor in the slow representation of women. While it isn’t necessarily a “good” place to be in, Gowing is able to appreciate the noticeable efforts promotions put forth to include women, but it’s hard not to see what makes a fighter “marketable.”

“I know a lot of organizations like Lion Fight are committed to having at least one female fight on the card but I think we’re still in a time where unfortunately where if you’re an attractive female you’re going to be marketed over a less attractive female who may have more skill than you,” Gowing said.

Needless to say, the mainstream representation of women fighters in Muay Thai is a topic of concern for Gowing, but as far as the diehard fans goes, she is very happy with the way they judge fighters, male or female.

“I don’t think I’m judged, or at least I hope I’m not purely judged on how I look,” Gowing said. “Fans who are familiar with Muay Thai can see and judge people’s skill right off the bat.”