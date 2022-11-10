Rees Is Ready To Push Himself To The Limit For Campbell | UFC Fight Pass

Growing up in one of the coldest, most snow-ravaged cities in the United States, Rees has had excuses frozen out of him years ago.

As if the harsh conditions weren’t enough to teach somebody to grit your teeth and “get through it,” Rees took up an interest in wrestling at a young age. It’s a sport where you can’t hide behind anybody and where nobody can pick up the slack for you. To make it to the D-1 level takes sweat, skill and elbow grease.

In addition to being a product of his environment, Rees was in the prime years of his MMA fandom when he saw one of the greatest fights in the history of the sport at UFC 189.

Robbie Lawler vs Rory MacDonald was the fight that changed the way fans looked at “digging deep.” Whether it comes to physical pain, bad weight cuts or bad positions, Rees and most other fans of the sport take one look at Lawler’s split lip and MacDonald’s battered face to start the fifth round and find a way to dig a little deeper.