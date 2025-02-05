Red Dela Cruz Stars In Women's Fitness Magazine Australia Photoshoot

For Dela Cruz, a fixture Octagonside for about a decade, gracing the cover of the magazine was a milestone representative of Dela Cruz's growth in the fitness space.
"Being on the cover of Women’s Fitness was such a cool moment for me," Dela Cruz said. "It’s a reminder of how far I’ve come and how much growth is possible with hard work. It feels amazing to be part of something that inspire other people to feel strong and confident! Super grateful for the opportunity."
The timing works out beautifully with Dela Cruz's appearance this Saturday at the two title fight event hosted at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney where Dricus Du Plessis defends his middleweight title in a rematch with Sean Strickland, and strawweight champion Zhang Weili takes on Tatiana Suarez.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 312: Du Plessis vs Strickland 2, live from Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney Olympic Park, New South Wales, Australia on February 8, 2024. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
Fans voices come first
Favorite athlete? Fantasy match-ups? Comments? Leave 'em here!