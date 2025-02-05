 Skip to main content
Octagon Girl Red Dela Cruz as seen in Women's Fitness Australia Magazine (Photo by Neil Dixon, on Instagram @neildixonphoto)
Special Feature

Red Dela Cruz Stars In Women's Fitness Magazine Australia Photoshoot

Longtime UFC Octagon Girl Is Featured Ahead Of Her Appearance Saturday At UFC 312
By Photos by Neil Dixon (On Instagram: neildixonphoto) For Womens Fitness Australia • Feb. 5, 2025

Just ahead of her appearance this Saturday at UFC 312, Red Dela Cruz, longtime UFC Octagon Girl, was featured in Women's Fitness Magazine Australia this month.

For Dela Cruz, a fixture Octagonside for about a decade, gracing the cover of the magazine was a milestone representative of Dela Cruz's growth in the fitness space.

"Being on the cover of Women’s Fitness was such a cool moment for me," Dela Cruz said. "It’s a reminder of how far I’ve come and how much growth is possible with hard work. It feels amazing to be part of something that inspire other people to feel strong and confident! Super grateful for the opportunity."

The timing works out beautifully with Dela Cruz's appearance this Saturday at the two title fight event hosted at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney where Dricus Du Plessis defends his middleweight title in a rematch with Sean Strickland, and strawweight champion Zhang Weili takes on Tatiana Suarez.

