Recovering Mark Coleman "Happiest Man In The World"

“I got out of my room and went to the door and it was already horrible; I couldn’t breathe,” said Coleman in a video posted on Facebook Thursday. “I got them, but I couldn’t find Hammer.”

Coleman’s two trips from the house saved his mother and father, but on a third trip back into the house to rescue Hammer, he was overcome by the smoke. His beloved dog didn’t make it out of the house, which was leveled by the firs, but Coleman was rescued and airlifted to the hospital, where he was treated for smoke inhalation. The situation was tense for a while, but, on Thursday, he was breathing on his own and on the way to recovery.

For a man who battled the toughest wrestlers and fighters in the world for years, as well as fought back from a 2020 heart attack, it was no surprise that Coleman turned back another foe.

It was the best news of a week that needed it.