Recapping The Best Of The Middleweight Division In 2023

The belt has switched hands twice already, there have been significant statements made by contenders and rising contenders, and it isn’t even October yet.

Some of the upcoming middleweight bouts on the UFC event calendar include:

Joe Pyfer vs Abdul Razak Alhassan

Marc-Andre Barriault vs Michel Pereira

Paulo Costa vs Khamzat Chimaev

Nassourdine Imavov vs Ikram Aliskerov

Caio Borralho vs Nursulton Ruziboev

Rodolfo Vieira vs Armen Petrosyan

Brendan Allen vs Paul Craig

And that’s just what has been announced!