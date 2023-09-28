 Skip to main content
Sean Strickland of United States celebrates victory over Israel Adesanya of Nigeria to become the new middleweight champion of the world during the UFC 293 event at Qudos Bank Arena on September 10, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Evans/Getty Images)
Athletes

Recapping The Best Of The Middleweight Division In 2023

Look At Some Of the Biggest Fights And Moments That Have Happened In 2023 For The Middleweight Division.
By Gavin Porter, On X @ItsGavinPorter • Sep. 28, 2023

The middleweight division has been absolutely insane in 2023.

The belt has switched hands twice already, there have been significant statements made by contenders and rising contenders, and it isn’t even October yet.

Order UFC 294: Makhachev vs Oliveira 2

Some of the upcoming middleweight bouts on the UFC event calendar include:

  • Joe Pyfer vs Abdul Razak Alhassan
  • Marc-Andre Barriault vs Michel Pereira
  • Paulo Costa vs Khamzat Chimaev
  •  Nassourdine Imavov vs Ikram Aliskerov
  • Caio Borralho vs Nursulton Ruziboev
  • Rodolfo Vieira vs Armen Petrosyan
  • Brendan Allen vs Paul Craig

And that’s just what has been announced!

Best Middleweight Moments of 2023
fight pass logo
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

This video is not available in your country

There was a problem while loading content. Please try again.

Best Middleweight Moments of 2023
/

With more high-profile middleweight bouts on the horizon, we decided to take a look at everything that’s happened thus far in 2023 and highlight some of the division’s biggest fights and moments.

Here’s what we came up with:

Bo Nickal's UFC Debut At 285

Bo Nickal and Jamie Pickett face off during the UFC 285 Press Conference at the KA Theatre at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on March 02, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Bo Nickal and Jamie Pickett face off during the UFC 285 Press Conference at the KA Theatre at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on March 02, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Sometimes there can be nerves that come with making your UFC debut.

That wasn’t the case for Bo Nickal, who’s first walk came on the PPV portion of a sold-out event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Nickal came into the Octagon and did exactly what he said he would do against Jamie Pickett. He looked dominant and got a quick first round submission win.

See What Nickal Had To Say After His DebutView Bo Nickal's Athlete Profile

That’s how you make a debut and that’s how you keep the hype going.

Joe Pyfer’s First Round TKO Win Over Gerald Meerschaert At 287

Joe Pyfer reacts after his TKO victory over Gerald Meerschaert in a middleweight fight during the UFC 287 event at Kaseya Center on April 08, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Joe Pyfer reacts after his TKO victory over Gerald Meerschaert in a middleweight fight during the UFC 287 event at Kaseya Center on April 08, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

The “Be Like Joe Pyfer” stuff was fun from Dana White’s Contender Series, but since then, fighters would love to have the success that Pyfer has been having in the Octagon.

See What Pyfer Had To Say After Beating Meerschaert | View Pyfer's Athlete Profile

At UFC 287, he faced veteran middleweight Gerald Meerschaert in what many saw as a true test for Pyfer. Well, he got an A grade on the performance thanks to his powerful striking that led to a first-round knockout victory.

It was the perfect step for Pyfer and it will be interesting to see how he looks in his co-main event on October 7 versus Abdul Razak Alhassan.

Israel Adesanya’s KO Win Over Alex Pereira At 287

Israel Adesanya of Nigeria reacts after knocking out Alex Pereira of Brazil in the UFC middleweight championship fight during the UFC 287 event at Kaseya Center on April 08, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC

When Israel Adesanya was defeated by rival Alex Pereira last year, many people looked at Pereira as Adesanya’s kryptonite.

Watch Adesanya's Inspiring Octagon Interview | View Adesanya's Athlete Profile

At UFC 287 in Miami, “The Last Stylebender” finally got the better of Pereira and delivered one of the most emphatic knockouts and celebrations we’ve ever seen. It was an all-time moment for the middleweight division.

Ikram Aliskerov’s KO Of Phil Hawes At 288

Ikram Aliskerov of Russia reacts after his knockout victory over Phil Hawes in a middleweight fight during the UFC 288 event at Prudential Center on May 06, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Ikram Aliskerov of Russia reacts after his knockout victory over Phil Hawes in a middleweight fight during the UFC 288 event at Prudential Center on May 06, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Coming into your UFC debut a shiny 13-1 with nine finishes make you a prospect to keep an eye on, especially when your only career loss came against Khamzat Chimaev.

Watch Aliskerov React To Winning His UFC Debut | View Alikserov's Athlete Profile

That’s the situation that Ikram Aliskerov found himself in earlier this year when he made the walk to face Phil Hawes at UFC 288. Aliskerov delivered a fight-ending shot just over two minutes into the bout and made himself one of the premier prospects in the middleweight division.

Brendan Allen Drops, Then Submits, Bruno Silva

Brendan Allen celebrates his submission victory over Bruno Silva of Brazil in their middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena on June 24, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)
Brendan Allen celebrates his submission victory over Bruno Silva of Brazil in their middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena on June 24, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)

Louisiana native Brendan Allen has long had every tool he needed to be a true contender at middleweight, and over the course of the last year and a half he’s really found the perfect way to finally break through.

Allen entered UFC Jacksonville in June on a four-fight win streak, and three of those wins came by submission via rear naked choke. He faced knockout artist Bruno Silva and how did he handle that challenge? By dropping Silva and adding yet another rear naked choke victory to his resume.

Watch Allen React To His Fifth Win In-A-Row | View Allen's Athlete Profile

Allen’s brilliant win streak has put him in the best spot in his UFC career and he’ll have a big opportunity to keep the momentum going against Paul Craig in a main event on November 18.

Sean Strickland stops Abus Magomedov

Sean Strickland punches Abus Magomedov of Russia in a middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on July 01, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Sean Strickland punches Abus Magomedov of Russia in a middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on July 01, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

When no one wanted to face Abus Magomdeov, the UFC called Sean Strickland.

Watch Strickland Discuss His Brilliant TKO Win | View Strickland's Athlete Profile

Strickland went into the Octagon at the UFC APEX and put on a clinic, tiring out Magomdeov and breaking him down with his volume and pressure. His second-round TKO win was the statement he needed to earn a title shot versus Israel Adesanya at UFC 293 in Sydney.

Dricus Du Plessis Beats Robert Whittaker At 290

Dricus Du Plessis of South Africa reacts after his knockout victory over Robert Whittaker of New Zealand in a middleweight fight during the UFC 290 event at T-Mobile Arena on July 08, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)
Dricus Du Plessis of South Africa reacts after his knockout victory over Robert Whittaker of New Zealand in a middleweight fight during the UFC 290 event at T-Mobile Arena on July 08, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)

Facing the biggest test of his UFC career, South African knockout artist Dricus Du Plessis shined bright against former champion Robert Whittaker.

Du Plessis Talks Win Over Whittaker And More | View Du Plessis' Athlete Profile

Du Plessis brought the fight to Whittaker, landing power strikes that sent Whittaker retreating. In the second round it became too much, and Du Plessis scored a win that put him firmly in the sights of Israel Adesanya. Unfortunately for Du Plessis, an injury forced him to stay sidelined while Sean Strickland jumped him for a shot at Adesanya.

Bo Nickal Earns His Second First Round Finish Of The Year

Bo Nickal recats to his knockout of Val Woodburn of Jamaica in a middleweight fight during the UFC 290 event at T-Mobile Arena on July 08, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Bo Nickal recats to his knockout of Val Woodburn of Jamaica in a middleweight fight during the UFC 290 event at T-Mobile Arena on July 08, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

At UFC 290, Nickal was set to make his second UFC walk opposite Tresean Gore but a injury forced Gore out of the bout. Plenty of names tried to call for the chance to fight Nickal. In the end, Val Woodburn got the call and Nickal made a statement.

Nickal knocked out Woodburn in 38 seconds and showed once again that he’s here to fight and to be a finisher.

Paul Craig Makes A Successful MW Debut In London

Paul Craig of Scotland reacts after defeating Andre Muniz of Brazil in their middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night at The O2 Arena on July 22, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Paul Craig of Scotland reacts after defeating Andre Muniz of Brazil in their middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night at The O2 Arena on July 22, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Former light heavyweight contender Paul Craig felt like he was a little undersized when he faced Johnny Walker at UFC 283 in Brazil earlier this year.

That fight prompted Craig to make the cut down 20 pounds to middleweight. His first go at his new weight class came against submission ace Andre Muniz. Craig used his grappling to set up his ground-and-pound and, by the end of the second round, he had overwhelmed Muniz.

Watch Craig Discuss His Successful Middleweight Bout | View Craig's Athlete Profile

Craig got the TKO finish and set himself up for an immediate chance to jump into the middleweight mix with a main event against Brendan Allen on November 18.

Sean Strickland Upsets Israel Adesanya To Become The Middleweight Champion At UFC 293

Sean Strickland reacts after a unanimous-decision victory over Israel Adesanya of Nigeria in the UFC middleweight championship fight during the UFC 293 event at Qudos Bank Arena on September 10, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Sean Strickland reacts after a unanimous-decision victory over Israel Adesanya of Nigeria in the UFC middleweight championship fight during the UFC 293 event at Qudos Bank Arena on September 10, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

At UFC 293, Sean Strickland pulled off one of the biggest title fight upsets we’ve ever seen.

For 25 minutes, Strickland made Israel Adesanya uncomfortable, and prevented one of the best strikers to ever step into the Octagon from finding his rhythm. In the first round, Strickland dropped Adesanya with a perfect punch to the jaw, but Adesanya bounced back to stick in the fight.

Strickland never let off the gas, defending well and making Adesanya fight with his back against the Octagon fence. It was the perfect gameplan and a dominant win for Strickland.

Sean Strickland Octagon Interview | UFC 293
fight pass logo
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

This video is not available in your country

There was a problem while loading content. Please try again.

Sean Strickland Octagon Interview | UFC 293
/

It was one of those moments that remind us that anything can happen in MMA, and it’s always amazing to see an athlete achieve champion status for the first time. Incredible performance.

Tags
Middleweight
Sean Strickland
Israel Adesanya
:
Sean Strickland reacts after a unanimous-decision victory over Israel Adesanya of Nigeria in the UFC middleweight championship fight during the UFC 293 event at Qudos Bank Arena on September 10, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Best Of

Best Middleweight Moments of 2023

Recap The Top Middleweight Moments Of 2023 So Far Featuring Sean Strickland, Israel Adesanya, Dricus Du Plessis And More 

Watch the Video
Mateusz Gamrot, Kristian Harloff, Pimblett vs. "El Cucuy" w/ guest co-host Din Thomas
UFC Unfiltered

UFC UNFILTERED | Mateusz Gamrot, Kristian Harloff,…

Check Out The Latest Episode Of UFC Unfiltered

 

More
Georges St-Pierre of Canada prepares to enter the Octagon prior to facing Michael Bisping of England in their UFC middleweight championship bout during the UFC 217 event inside Madison Square Garden on November 4, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Announcements

Georges St-Pierre To Be Inducted Into Canada's Sports…

"Rush" Will Become First Mixed Martial Artist To Receive The Order Of Sport

More
: