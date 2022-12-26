Recap Every UFC Title Fight From 2022

Two UFC Women’s strawweight title fights

One UFC women’s flyweight title fight

One UFC flyweight title fight

One interim UFC flyweight title fight

One UFC women’s bantamweight title fight

Two UFC bantamweight title fights

Two UFC featherweight title fights

Two UFC lightweight title fights

One UFC welterweight title fight

Three UFC middleweight title fights

Two UFC light heavyweight title fights

One UFC heavyweight title fight

Each of these high stakes fights had something different to offer, so let’s look back at the title fights that shaped the UFC landscape in 2022.

UFC 270

January 22, 2022

Francis Ngannou vs Ciryl Gane for the undisputed UFC heavyweight title

It was impossible to ignore the riveting narrative behind Francis Ngannou vs Ciryl Gane.

Both fighters cut their teeth at the MMA Factory in Paris, France, under the tutelage of Fernand Lopez. They had trained with one another a handful of times and when Ngannou decided to switch camps and move to Las Vegas, some drama ensued.