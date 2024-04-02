Recap Brendan Allen’s Six-Fight Win Streak

“All In” lost that bout by knockout, giving him his second loss since joining the UFC in 2019. It was a turning point for the middleweight contender, as he didn’t waste time getting back on the horse and getting back to his winning ways.

The 28-year-old has put together a six-fight winning streak since that loss to Curtis, finishing five of his six opponents en route to the No. 6 ranking in the middleweight division. Allen was scheduled to face former title challenger Marvin Vettori in the main event of UFC Fight Night at the UFC APEX on April 6, but Vettori pulled out of the fight due to injury. Guess who the UFC selected to replace Vettori? You guessed it, Allen will now fight Curtis for a second time to try and get one back and extend his streak to seven in a row.

Before Allen and Curtis run it back, look at each of the wins that have helped Allen climb up the rankings at 185 pounds.

Brendan Allen vs Sam Alvey

February 5, 2022