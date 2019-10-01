Recalibrated Thomas Gifford Ready To Go Next-Level

“My mind was totally on everything that I’ve accomplished and ‘Oh, I’m finally here,’ but then that messed up my game plan when I went in there because I went in there and I did exactly what I did,” he recalls. “In the old days on the regional scene, you can’t get taken down and lay on your butt for all three rounds against guys on his (Roberts’) level. There was no way I was submitting him from my back. I had to get up, use a little bit of technique, I had to punch him, but I didn’t get to punch him. In all my fights before this, I hit people with my jab, I make sure I’m the longer guy and I make sure I’m the one messing them up and I’m the one making them shoot sloppy. But I was sitting there and I was like, ‘Okay, he took me down so I’m gonna tap him out.’ And then the second round came. ‘Oh, I got a guillotine, I’m gonna tap him out.’ No. Third round comes, ‘Man, you’re losing this fight, you better do something different.’ So I went out there and I took him down. That’s not what I do. I should have went out there, put my hands together and I should have done my thing.”

Gifford didn’t embarrass himself on fight night in Sunrise, Florida, but he did lose a clear-cut unanimous decision to Roberts, sending the 27-year-old back to the woodshed – or in his case, the Factory X facility in Colorado, where he and coach Marc Montoya didn’t talk about taking a fight right away. There was work to be done first.

“I didn’t even care about fighting,” said Gifford. “I knew after that fight, I felt like I wasn’t on the level that I’m supposed to be, because there’s definitely levels to this stuff. I did good on the regional scene, but I wasn’t ready for a big UFC fight like I thought I was and I learned that the hard way. But after five months of training at Factory X with Marc Montoya, I feel like I’m on that level and now I’m ready to take on anybody in the division.”

The main takeaway from Gifford wasn’t anything technical. It was all about the mental game.

“The first week when I came back we worked on staying focused and not getting tunnel vision when you get in the cage,” he said. “I wasn’t looking at anything around me, I was just dead set on my opponent. But when you get that tunnel vision it messes up everything because you’ve got to be aware of your surroundings. It makes you a better fighter to be like that.”