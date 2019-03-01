Reasons To Watch UFC Newark

If Lawler represents the romanticized notion of a down-to-earth fighter with a pure passion for the sport, then Colby Covington is the Apollo Creed to his Rocky. Covington’s penchant for dramatics has long been part of his style, and the posturing is out in full force for this heated match. In lieu of open workouts, Covington answered questions amidst a backdrop of beautiful women. “Chaos” also strode into the venue with a woman on each arm and a welterweight belt slung over his flexed shoulders. If fight week is any indication, Covington is certain to bring trash talk and taunts into the Octagon.