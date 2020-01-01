The prospect of watching top-shelf mixed martial artists fight in front of empty bleachers is indeed an unusual prospect, but it’s been an unusual week, and Lee’s sentiment matched myriad others who just want to see the show go on.

For his part, UFC President Dana White agreed. With the Brazilian government nixing events of more than 100 people due to the escalating coronavirus situation, the company found a way to at least get the fights on television.

“We are going to do the event live on ESPN and ESPN+ from Brasilia,” White told SportsCenter. “We will just have the staff running the event inside the arena that night.”

This was welcome news for fight fans following a week of watching so many other cultural events get canceled. And while ticketholders in Brazil’s capital are undoubtedly disappointed, the televised contest should offer plenty of consolation.

There are numerous reasons to watch UFC Brasilia. Here are just a few