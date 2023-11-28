Reasons To Watch UFC Austin

Dariush steps into the weekend with hopes of solidifying his spot in the division. Following his victory over Mateusz Gamrot last October in Abu Dhabi, Dariush was right on the edge of title contention before losing to former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira earlier this year at UFC 289. Prior to his fight, Dariush was riding an eight-fight win streak and he hopes to get things back on track this weekend against Tsarukyan.

RELATED: Main Event Spotlight

Tsarukyan steps into his second UFC main event looking to propel himself into the top 5. The 27-year-old was originally slated to face Renato Moicano in a main event earlier this year, but an injury pushed Moicano out of the bout and no replacement was found. He steps into this weekend’s fight with back-to-back wins over Damir Ismagulov and Joaquim Silva. Tsarukyan has been calling for a big opportunity like this one after some dominant performances inside the Octagon, so it will be a good test to see where he stacks up against the rest of a stacked lightweight division.

Another Lightweight Banger In The Co-Main Event

Bobby Green was originally supposed to face New Zealand’s Dan Hooker in a five round co-main event, but an injury to Hooker’s arm forced him out of the fight. Stepping in now is No. 12 ranked Jalin Turner, with this fight taking place at the normal three rounds.