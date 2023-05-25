Reasons To Watch UFC 289: Nunes vs Aldana

In 2021, Brandon Moreno became the UFC first ever Mexico-born champion when he defeated Deiveson Figueiredo to capture flyweight gold at UFC 263. Earlier this year, Yair Rodriguez became the second with a Performance of the Night-earning victory against Josh Emmett to claim interim featherweight gold. Then, a month later, Alexa Grasso shocked mixed martial arts fans around the world by submitting Valentina Shevchenko and becoming the women’s flyweight champion and third Mexico-born champion.

Since Moreno and Rodriguez will both put their belts on the line to close out International Fight Week at UFC 290, and Grasso currently doesn’t have her first title defense scheduled, with a win over Nunes in Vancouver, Aldana can become the fourth Mexico-born champion in the UFC.

Throughout Aldana’s pre-UFC career, she showcased exceptional finishing ability, but it wasn’t until recently that fans got to witness her power inside the Octagon. At UFC 245, Aldana proved to UFC fans that there was dynamite in her hands when she landed a picture-perfect left hook to stop No. 2 contender Ketlen Vieira in round one.

Then, after a hard-fought five rounds with former champion Holm, Aldana put her power on display to finish Yana Santos in the first round. In her last outing, Aldana showed that her power can be generated from anywhere when she finished Macy Chiasson via upkick to the body. Aldana will use all her power to try and stop “The Lioness” in UFC 289’s headliner on June 10.

Charles Oliveira Can Cement His Claim As The Lightweight Division’s Number 1 Contender