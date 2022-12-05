Reasons To Watch | UFC 282: Blachowicz vs Ankalaev

After a wild turn of events that saw former light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka relinquish his title due to a shoulder injury, Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev fill the main event slot and battle for the vacant strap.

Blachowicz is a former champion himself, holding the light heavyweight title as recent as October of last year, up until losing it to Glover Teixeira at UFC 267. Ankalaev has slowly climbed his way to the top of the division, amassing nine straight victories dating back to 2018.

In the co-main event, Liverpool’s Paddy Pimblett can improve to 4-0 inside the Octagon against Jared Gordon, who is coming off an impressive win over Leonardo Santos at UFC 278 in August.

The rest of the card features numerous UFC veterans, as well as a highly anticipated featherweight matchup between grappler Bryce Mitchell and the hard-hitting Ilia Topuria.

As fight night approaches, here’s the biggest reasons why you should tune in to UFC 282: Błachowicz vs Ankalaev: