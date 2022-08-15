Reasons To Watch UFC 278: Usman vs Edwards 2

In the featured bout on the main card at UFC 278, former featherweight champion José Aldo takes on Merab Dvalishvili in a pivotal bantamweight bout, as both fighters are on the cusp of competing for a title.

Losing his first two fights at bantamweight, Aldo has found his footing at 135 pounds and is riding a three-fight win streak, defeating Marlon Vera, Pedro Munhoz and Rob Font on his way to becoming the No. 3 ranked contender.

The room for error for the 35-year-old former champion is slowly closing, however, and a loss at UFC 278 may close the door on a last chance to challenge for the bantamweight title. But Aldo’s exceptional takedown defense and still evolving standup makes him a big threat for the Georgian.

Coming to take his spot in the Top 5 is No. 6 contender Dvalishvili, a teammate of the division’s current champion Aljamain Sterling. Earning Performance of the Night honors against Marlon Moraes last fall, Dvalishvili showed an ability to rally after being hurt to earn his first TKO victory in the UFC. Fighting for only three rounds on Saturday, Dvalishvili’s exceptional cardio and wrestling can be costly for the Brazilian striker if he can’t find early success stuffing takedowns.

Whoever wins, they will be watching their television intently for the next couple months as Cory Sandhagen fights Song Yadong for his spot in line for a title shot. Then, Sterling defends his belt against TJ Dillishaw in the co-main event at UFC 280: Oliveira vs Mahkachev in October, while top contender Petr Yan challenges Sean O’Malley that same night.

With so much movement at the top of the bantamweight division, any winner among these upcoming matchups may have a chance to fight for the bantamweight strap, including Aldo if he can get a decisive victory this weekend.

Expect a fast-starting, fun ride in this bantamweight matchup between two opponents desperate for a chance to be the best 135-pound fighter in the world.

Alexandr Romanov Looks To Extend His Undefeated Record