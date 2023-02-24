Reasons To Watch UFC 285: Jones vs Gane

Valentina Shevchenko of Kyrgyzstan reacts after her split-decision victory over Taila Santos of Brazil in the UFC flyweight championship fight during the UFC 275 event at Singapore Indoor Stadium on June 12, 2022 in Singapore. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

The UFC women’s flyweight division has only seen two champions since its addition to the UFC in 2017, including none other than current flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko, who captured gold against Joanna Jedrzejczyk in 2018 and hasn’t looked back since.

Amassing seven successful title defenses, Shevchenko is far and away the most decorated 125-pound athlete in UFC history, holding the record for most consecutive wins in the division (9), most flyweight title wins (8) and most knockout wins in the division’s history (4), just to name a few.

Celebrate UFC's 30th Anniversary | UFC's First Strawweight Champion | Women In The UFC

Last time out, Shevchenko weathered the storm against her toughest opponent at 125 pounds yet in Taila Santos. Santos found success time and again once the fight hit the mat, taking control of Shevchenko’s back and threatening submissions. Like the champion she is, Shevchenko rallied in the late rounds to earn a split decision victory, her first of that kind since becoming champion.

Her next defense comes against Alexa Grasso in UFC 285’s co-main event. Grasso has won four straight since making her flyweight debut in 2020, most recently defeating Viviane Araujo in her first UFC Fight Night main event. Both athletes have an abundance of skills, ranging from knockout power to submission threats, making this an unpredictable co-headliner that will not disappoint.

Bo Nickal Makes Highly Anticipated UFC Debut