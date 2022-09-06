Reasons To Watch UFC 279: Chimaev vs Diaz

But in his toughest fight to date, fans learned that Chimaev can also weather the storm and defeat opponents in 15-minute wars. Fighting Gilbert Burns at UFC 273, the two earned Fight of the Night honors for a back-and-forth battle that saw Chimaev earn a unanimous decision on the scorecards.

Hearing all of this, you may think there aren’t many opponents that can push Chimaev to the brink of defeat. But in the main event at UFC 279, Chimaev will stand across Nate Diaz, a UFC veteran known for being battle-tested and never backing away from a challenge.

In Vegas For UFC 279? Here's What's Going On For Fight Week!

Known for his iconic submission victory over Conor McGregor, Diaz has fought numerous title challengers and former champions over the years, including Jorge Masvidal, Rafael Dos Anjos, Anthony Pettis and McGregor twice.

In his last bout, Diaz fought the current welterweight champion Leon Edwards before “Rocky” earned the 170-pound title at UFC 278 last month. That fight was a perfect example of Diaz’s character as a mixed martial artist, as he overcame an onslaught of offense and turned the tide in the later rounds. At the end of the fifth round, Diaz landed a straight left that had Edwards backed up against the cage on wobbly legs. Although Diaz was unable to find that finish and ended up losing on the scorecards, the fight showed that he’s plenty capable of hanging 25 minutes with the current welterweight champion.

Tony Ferguson’s First Welterweight Fight Since 2011