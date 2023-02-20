Real Woods Looks Back At Holly Holm’s Title Rise | UFC Fight Pass

Growing up in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Woods was an active athlete blossoming into a rising star in the wrestling community from an early age.

Almost immediately, wrestling gave Woods a different life than almost anybody else his age. When other members of his team left the practice room after school ready to take on the “hardships” of a middle school student-athlete, Woods would drive a few miles down the road to pick up where he left off at one of the most famous gyms in the world for not only wrestling, but combat sports in general.

Subscribe To UFC Fight Pass Today!

“I always went and trained at Jackson’s MMA,” Woods said. “I was always close with a lot of MMA fighters. I was privileged to be around people like Jon Jones and Holly Holm in middle school. I was able to train with them and get to know them in the MMA world, so I was a huge fan.”

Woods was not only beginning to stand out in the state of New Mexico for wrestling, but in a short amount of time he would also be one of the most skilled athletes at Jackson’s. He went from catching glimpses of the UFC’s heavy hitters to sharing the mats with them in almost no time at all.