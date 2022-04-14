The Real Dream Starts Now For Caio Borralho

Borralho allowed himself to soak in that moment of realization inside the Octagon that Tuesday night back in 2021. He finally was living his dream after training for the last eight years with Demian Maia and admiring the likes of Conor McGregor and Darren Till.

But reaching the UFC is only the first of the career dreams that Borralho is focused on achieving. It was the first step, and while it’s great that he’s made it, his main goal is to become a UFC champion.

MORE FIGHT NIGHT: Fighters On The Rise | Rise of Luque | Fight By Fight Preview | Vicente Luque Fighting On Pure Instinct | Belal Muhammad Is Only Here To Be Champion

“My goal is to be a world champion; that was always the goal. Since I left my home, I said to my Mom, ‘I will be a world champion and I will be a UFC fighter.’ So, the first dream was to be a UFC fighter and I’m here,” Borralho told UFC.com. “Now I need to get my way to the top step-by-step. It’s just my debut right now, but I want to go step-by-step to the world title, for sure.”

“The Natural” makes his debut against fellow debutant and DWCS alum Gadzhi Omargadzhiev at UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Muhammad 2. It will be Borralho’s third time competing in the UFC APEX, so he’s anticipating that it’ll feel like home when he makes the walk on Saturday.

“I don’t feel like I’m really debuting. I have fought two times in this same Octagon. I’m used to the cameras and used to people seeing me and with Dana White sitting next to the Octagon,” Borralho said. “It’s two debuts. In the debut, you always want to impress the boss. That’s what makes this fight interesting. Besides that, he’s undefeated and I have one defeat back in 2015, so it’s been years since I lost, and he’s never lost. All together it makes a great fight for the fans.