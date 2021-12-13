Chris Daukaus Ready To Lay Down The Law

No, you’re not hearing things if you talk to Chris Daukaus these days. The heavyweight contender does sound like he’s happier than he’s ever been as he gets used to life as a civilian prizefighter.

“Seeing my wife come home from work, it's really weird,” said the former member of the Philadelphia Police Department whose official resignation date was December 1. “Normally I would come home and everyone's asleep and I gotta be super quiet just getting home from training, and now waiting for everyone to come home is really weird. It's like a part of life that I've never experienced, so it's all new to me.”

For over a decade, Daukaus trained to become the best mixed martial artist he could be, all the while working a 6pm to 2am shift in the City of Brotherly Love. Add in family life as a husband and father, and it was a lot for anyone to manage, not to mention the stress his wife Kelly had to go through, hoping that Daukaus would come home safe from his day job.

Watch Saturday On ESPN+

“She's loving that I'm home with my son all the time, so it's really good,” said Daukaus of life these days after handing in his papers. At first, it was expected that the 32-year-old was going to take a leave of absence while climbing the ladder of the UFC’s heavyweight division, but when pressed to make a choice, he chose fighting. Guess he’s all-in.

“A hundred percent,” he laughs. “I am completely all-in on this.”

Considering that he’s 4-0 with four knockouts and three Performance of the Night bonuses since making his Octagon debut in August 2020, it was a wise choice as he heads into his first UFC main event this weekend against former world title challenger Derrick Lewis. But what if he didn’t get off to such a fast start that he’s now sitting in the No.7 spot in the division? Would he have made the same choice if he started out 2-2 in the big show?

“Honestly, if I was 2-2, depending on how those fights went - if I was struggling through those fights or if they were competitive fights where I just made a simple mistake and got two losses, I absolutely think that I would still be making this call,” he said. “It's an opportunity, and I think that it would drive me more. If I was 2-2, knowing me and my personality, I would say that I need to focus on this more to be 4-0 from those 2-2 fights. But I'm here, and I'm not one to squander any kind of opportunity, so yeah, I would definitely still be doing this.”

That’s good news for the Daukaus family and for fight fans who have packed his bandwagon after his finishes of Parker Porter, Rodrigo Nascimento, Aleksei Oleinik and Shamil Abdurakhimov. But while Daukaus is obviously a talented contender on the rise, he’s also an honest fighter, so when you ask if he’s been a little surprised about his rapid ascent in the big show, he doesn’t hesitate to say, “Very much so. The way that I've finished certain opponents in the spectacular way that I've done, it's certainly surprising to me. I didn't expect it to come this way, but when I fight Derrick Lewis on December 18, I'm not expecting that. I'm expecting it to be the hardest fight that I've ever had in my life. And I hope Derrick really comes ready to fight and brings out the dog inside of me. I'm really excited.”