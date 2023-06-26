RBY Has Always Been And Will Always Be The Most Exciting “New Guy” | UFC FIGHT PASS

Bravo-Young still puts wrestling first but is going out of his way to make sure he doesn’t get used to losing, regardless of the discipline.

“[Dominick Cruz] is going to be in my corner, him and Brian Glick,” Bravo-Young said. “I have good people behind me and it isn’t like I am not training for this.”

Bringing in the big guns, Glick, once referred to by John Danaher as “the single greatest example of the transformative powers of Jiu jitsu training to take anybody from helpless to hardcore,” Glick will be shifting the impact of the highest level BJJ and instilling it into a wrestler who defined an era.

Watch The UFC FIGHT PASS Invitational 4 Live June 29

As if some of the most impressive raw skill followed by years of Cael Sanderson’s tutelage wasn’t enough, Bravo-Young’s Dominick Cruz and an OG Danaher Death Squad member possibly have him in as threatening of a position in grappling as he was in wrestling.

It's the perfect opportunity to introduce himself to his future audience.

“It is a good platform and a good challenge. I want to do MMA, obviously and I want to get in there now so people can see my talent.”

With the access to ATT Happy Valley, with the greatest bantamweight of all time on speed dial and the greatest ground game the bantamweight division will have ever seen already under his belt, why wait?