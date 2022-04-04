Raymond Bunker Fights For Fellow Marines

Fighting throughout his childhood, serving in the United States Marine Corps for eight years and making his debut as a mixed martial artist, combat is a part of who Raymond Bunker is.

Growing up, Bunker quickly learned the value of self-defense, and while he might not have been clearing out the competition at a young age, it definitely set the stage for a dangerous man in one-on-one combat.

“I grew up in a mainly Hispanic community and I was one of the only white kids in the school district, so from an early age I got picked on and had to learn to fight,” Bunker said. “I had to learn to defend myself against bullies and groups of people, so then my mother put me in MMA training at ten years old.”