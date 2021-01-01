Ray Rodriguez's Confidence Has Never Been Higher

“You know what's crazy about that,” begins Rodriguez.

Well, Ray, everything is crazy about that, but please continue.

“The commentator was Michael Schiavello and he just stopped calling us Ray Rodriguez,” he laughs. “I think he just called one red and one blue because not only did we have the same name, but we had the same haircut, same tattoo, a full sleeve, probably had the same credit score.”

Rodriguez laughs, and for the record, he left Cowboys Dancehall in San Antonio with a first-round submission win that night, lifting his pro record to 3-1. He was 25 at the time and fresh off a six-year stint in the United States Army, where he discovered MMA and became an Army Combatives instructor.

“When I started, I was really big into lifting weights, so the only reason why I was doing it (MMA) was to lose weight and get in shape and I felt like I had a knack for it,” he recalls. “I was stationed in Europe and we had the AFN Network, so we would get the fights for free but would have to stay up until 3-4 in the morning to watch a card. I still distinctly remember going and hanging out at a bar somewhere and then coming back to the barracks and having to stay up an extra couple hours to watch the fights and telling my friends that I'm gonna be there one day. It's kind of surreal, the journey that it took to get here. I think it was always the goal. Once I started, it was initially for fun, and once I started competing, I knew that I had some skill in it, so I knew I wanted to be in the UFC.”