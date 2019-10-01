Ray Faces Opportunity Of A Lifetime

The lightweight fighter from Scotland believes his showdown with Michael Johnson is his chance to get a win over an opponent with significant notoriety.

And he’s not going to let the moment slip through the cracks.

“I’m seeing this as the opportunity of a lifetime,” Ray said. “Saturday night, I’m going to beat Michael Johnson and then aim for the top 15 guys. Pretty much mark my name and let everybody know that I’m the real deal and I’m coming for the top 15.”