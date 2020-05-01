Ray Borg Is Chasing Consistency

The 26-year-old arrived in the Octagon four months shy of his 21st birthday in 2014, dropping a split decision to Dustin Ortiz on short notice just two weeks after defeating Nick Urso in a battle of unbeaten fighters representing Albuquerque, New Mexico under the LFA banner. A few years later, he scored a unanimous decision win over perennial contender Jussier Formiga in Fortaleza, Brazil, earning himself a date with Demetrious Johnson and a shot at the flyweight title.

That win over Formiga came on March 11, 2017. After his loss to “Mighty Mouse” seven months later, there were a couple cancelled bouts as he took time away to care for his son Anthony, who was born with hydrocephalus, and a 2019 loss to Casey Kenney. Borg wouldn’t win another fight until his victory over Gabriel Silva last summer in San Antonio, Texas, one he followed with a decision win over Rogerio Bontorin in February of this year.

Combined together, it’s a unique assemblage of ups and downs, but unfortunately for Borg, it’s the various downs that seem to garner the most attention and serve as the basis for how most observers of the sport view him, even as he goes in search of his third straight victory on Wednesday night in Jacksonville.

“I made it to the UFC at 20 years old and I’m just truly learning on the job,” said Borg, who carries a 13-4 record into his meeting with Simon. “It’s unfortunate that the job I’m learning on is on the biggest stage in the world.