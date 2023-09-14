Raul Rosas Jr.: Turning Dreams Into Reality

Three months later, Rosas Jr. lit up the T-Mobile Arena with an electrifying first round submission against Jay Perrin. Despite being the youngest fighter on the UFC roster, Rosas Jr. made it look like he’d been competing in the Octagon for years.

“I’m able to handle this because I kind of already lived through it,” Rosas Jr. said. “It’s just a dream coming into reality. I already visualized myself being here, being in these big fights, and now it’s just coming into reality. I’m just excited to see what the future has for me because I know the best days are ahead of me.”

Noche UFC Full Fight Card Preview

“When I made my debut, there was a lot of Mexican flags, so I can only imagine [what it’ll look like] Saturday night on Mexican Independence Day.”

UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs Shevchenko 2, also known as Noche UFC, features over a handful of athletes fighting out of Mexico, including the champion herself, so not only is it a big night for Rosas Jr. to showcase his own talent, but the card shines a massive light on the growth and prominence of mixed martial arts in Mexico.