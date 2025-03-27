Raul Rosas Jr. Has Plans for 2025

But just because Raul Rosas Jr. is anywhere from seven to 10 years away from reaching that point of his athletic career doesn’t mean that the talented bantamweight isn't at an exciting point in his journey as a mixed martial artist.

Rosas Jr., who makes his sixth UFC start this weekend opposite veteran Vince Morales, is still just 20 years old, an age where the ability to learn new things, synthesize information, and grow by leaps and bounds between each fight is at its highest. While his sights remain set on breaking Jon Jones’ record for being the youngest champion in UFC history, he still has several years left in order to achieve that goal, and the improvements he could very likely make between each appearance is a big part of why the Dana White’s Contender Series grad is the first fighter to target that achievement that feels like he has a realistic chance of making it happen.

FOLLOW @UFCNEWS: On Facebook | On Instagram | On X | On Threads

“I feel much better,” Rosas Jr. said on Wednesday evening when asked about his development and improvement since squaring off with Aoriqileng at UFC 306 last September. “I feel like every day gets better, so six months gave me a lot of time to improve on every single aspect of my game.

“My control gets better, my wrestling gets better, my grappling, my striking; I just become a more dangerous fighter, and more expert in all the little positions. That six months was time for me to improve and get better for my next fight.”