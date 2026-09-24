Raul Rosas Jr. | From Prospect To Contender

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there`s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world`s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Despite that shift, Rosas Jr. said he’s not too worried about how he’s perceived. Instead, he’s appointed himself as the arbiter of how well he’s doing. And his constant desire to get better from fight to fight ensures that he won’t rest on his laurels as he continues to climb the bantamweight ladder.

ZUFFA BOXING 11: Fight By Fight Preview | How To Watch In Your Country | Cutler Onwards And Upwards

“As far as that, I'm not really concerned, to be honest, as long as I'm happy with myself and happy with my performances,” he said. “Honestly, I would have liked to finish [Rob Font], but it helps me improve, and I'm doing it at a stage where I'm young, and I'm having to adjust and learn from these fights at a big stage. So I'm proud of myself to be able to be doing it at this level… Obviously I would have liked a better outcome, but I'm still happy with how I was able to handle Rob Font. Yeah, I grappled him for three rounds, but it’s not easy to do that, you know, so I’m proud of myself.

“I was very happy that I felt good in there. My conditioning felt good for 15 minutes. My mentality was good. On the feet, as long as it lasted, I felt good. Movement was good. I saw everything coming [and] felt relaxed. So, I felt like I just look like I belong there, you know? So, I'm happy for myself.”

After passing his three-round test against a seasoned veteran like Font, Rosas Jr. faces a new challenge on Saturday night as he gets ready for the first five-round fight of his career. The change in duration means the bout goes from three five-minute sprints to more of a marathon session, with the extra two rounds often where the fight ends up being won.