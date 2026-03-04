Raul Rosas Jr. | Five Fights To Watch Before UFC 326

Every fight starts the same for “El Niño Problema,” with his foot firmly on the gas. But something was different this time around. Of course, Rosas Jr. had thrown a variety of strikes in those previous two outings, but there was some extra sting behind his shots when he met Terrance Mitchell at Noche UFC.

Both men started throwing heat as soon as the fight began, with Rosas Jr. connecting on a few clean shots in the opening exchange. After a flurry of strikes up against the fence, the two met in the center of the Octagon, where Rosas Jr. landed a thunderous left hand that sent Mitchell crashing to the canvas. He jumped on his prey and closed the show with a series of ground-and-pound strikes to earn the second TKO of his career.

