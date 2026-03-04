Raul Rosas Jr. Is Excited For His Biggest Test

The chance to fight on a numbered UFC event – this will be his fourth – is always a motivator for Rosas, but this one carries more weight due to the stature of his opponent.

"I got excited more than anything because of the opponent," Rosas told UFC.com this week.

"I'm able to get a crack at the top 15, and I've been working so hard for this moment. So, finally getting an opportunity against a top 15 opponent, I was like, 'Hell yeah!'"

Even though the Boston-based contender had fought at Noche UFC, and Rosas hadn't, the pair were destined to face off, and the stars aligned for the matchup to be rebooked for this weekend. It was an outcome Rosas wasn't expecting, but he's pumped for the opportunity.