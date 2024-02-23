Raul Rosas Jr. Is Built For These Moments

“It means a lot because I have a lot of family in Mexico that can’t go watch me fight live in the U.S.,” Rosas Jr. said. “This is one of my dreams to be able to perform in front of my family and now Saturday night it’s going to be a reality.”

After his emphatic knockout win over Mitchell, the talk around Rosas Jr. changed its tune again. The now 19-year-old was back to being a prospect that everyone has their eyes on, but the talk wasn’t what Rosas Jr. was focused on. He was dialed in on showcasing the hard work that he put in after his lone defeat.

“It meant a lot because I put in a lot of work for these types of moments. It felt really good,” Rosas Jr. said. “[Beating Mitchell] showed that I’m never going to give up on my dreams.

“I’m going to keep pushing and keep working hard for them.”