Raul Rosas Jr.: A Present And Future Problem

“I feel like putting a challenge like that on myself makes it more motivating for me and more exciting for my career.”

The first two years of Rosas Jr.’s career inside the Octagon have already been tremendously exciting and have highlighted why the New Mexico-born fighter stands as one of the most intriguing fighters on the UFC roster.

Less than three months after earning his contract with a victory over future Ultimate Fighter competitor Mando Gutierrez on Season 6 of Dana White’s Contender Series, Rosas ran through Jay Perrin to earn his first UFC win, pushing his record to 7-0 in the process. After starting fast, fading hard, and landing on the wrong side of the results for the first time in his sophomore showing against Christian Rodriguez, he bounced back with a 54-second stoppage win over Terrence Mitchell at the inaugural Noche UFC event last year at T-Mobile Arena.

UFC 306: Fight By Fight Preview | How To Watch | Public Events Schedule

But it was his fight with recent TUF winner Ricky Turcios earlier this year that showed the developmental improvements Rosas Jr. has been making, providing new information to use in forecasting his future.

“It was good for me because he’s a really good fighter — Ultimate Fighter champion, very durable; a really good test for me,” he said of his second-round submission win over Turcios, a battle-tested veteran who had never previously been submitted. “For me to go out there and finish him like I said I would just proves to me that I am who I say I am.

“I can see my improvements, I can see my hard work paying off, and so I’m proud of that performance and excited to keep improving.”