Rare Diamond Bixlers Pendant Inspired By UFC Octagon & Auctioned On UFC Collectibles
One-Of-A-Kind Luxury Piece Celebrates The Spirit Of The Octagon With Unmatched Craftsmanship And Rare Materials
Dec. 20, 2024
UFC has teamed up with UFC Collectibles and Bixlers, America’s oldest jeweler, to launch a truly extraordinary auction: the UFC Special-Edition Octagon Icon Pendant. This one-of-a-kind luxury piece isn’t just jewelry—it’s a masterpiece that celebrates the spirit of the Octagon with unmatched craftsmanship and rare materials.
Handcrafted in Bixlers’ Montreal atelier, this pendant combines 18K gold and platinum in tiered layers, featuring over 380 natural gemstones, including sawn diamonds and rare tsavorites—gemstones nearly 200 times rarer than emeralds. Each stone was meticulously set by hand, ensuring every detail of this piece exudes perfection.
But it’s not just the pendant that impresses. The jewelry comes with an exclusive Octagon-shaped glass display case, complete with a leather and Corian plinth plated in platinum. A gold-plated plaque showcasing Bixlers’ name adds an extra touch of elegance.
Not to mention, Bixlers’ engineers created this exquisite jewelry in Bixlers’ Montreal atelier, which utilizes 99% renewable energy, 100% repurposed precious metals, and ethically sourced gemstones in all its handcrafted pieces.
Now available for bidding at UFC Collectibles, this pendant is a must-have for collectors and UFC enthusiasts. Don’t miss the chance to combine your passion for the UFC with fine artistry in this once-in-a-lifetime auction!
