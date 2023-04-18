Raquel Pennington vs Irene Aldana 2 Set For May 20 Main Event

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: PENNINGTON vs. ALDANA 2 will take place Saturday, May 20 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The entire card will be available on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, with the main card starting at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT and the prelims beginning at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT.

Bantamweight veteran Pennington (15-8, fighting out of Colorado Springs, Colo.) sets out to collect her sixth consecutive win. The Colorado native has secured dominant victories against former UFC champions Miesha Tate and Jéssica Andrade, as well as Ketlen Vieira. Pennington is determined to lock down a second win over Aldana and leave no doubt that she’s next in line for a shot at the title.

Aldana (14-6, fighting out of Guadalajara, Mexico) looks to even the score and deliver an impressive win over Pennington. Always game to keep it standing, Aldana has delivered impressive knockout finishes over Macy Chiasson, Yana Santos, and Ketlen Vieira. The Mexican-born striker now looks to deliver a statement victory by adding Pennington to her highlight reel.

Shotokan Karate black belt Shahbazyan (12-3, fighting out of Glendale, Calif.) looks to capture the first win of his 2023 season. Shahbazyan’s elite striking has led him to knockouts against the likes of Dalcha Lungiambula, Brad Tavares, and Jack Marshman. He now plans to repeat that same success against Hernandez.

Hernandez (10-2, fighting out of Eldorado, Calif.) returns to the Octagon to put the middleweight division on notice. A submission specialist, he’s delivered impressive wins over formidable opponents such as Marc-André Barriault, Josh Fremd and Brendan Allen. Hernandez sets out with the intention of finishing Shahbazyan and climbing his way closer to challenging the Top 15.

Additional bouts on the card include: