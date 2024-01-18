Raquel Pennington: “It’s Just Time”

“When you look at the professional aspect of everything, all of the different changes, that has been frustrating, but overall, I’ve just learned to embrace the journey. You can’t control those things, so it is what it is. I’m here now and I’m excited… I feel like I’ve truly recharged as a person, I became a mom, and my motivation has absolutely changed. I feel back in love with everything, I’ve been having fun with training. I think that plays for a dangerous part in all this.”

I spoke to Pennington during International Fight Week last July and she told me she wanted her next fight to be for the title. That happened. However, the opponent she had in mind wasn’t exactly Mayra Bueno Silva, who she will be facing at UFC 297 in Toronto this weekend.

“I thought it would be against Julianna Peña, but, from what I hear, she is still injured,” Pennington said. “At the end of the day, another opponent, another challenge. I am a person who thrives on challenges, so that’s exciting. I feel like, at the end of the day, it doesn’t matter. My stars have aligned, I’m here now and this is my ultimate goal, my opportunity, and that is what I’m focused on.”

Bueno Silva began her UFC career in 2018 after competing on Dana White’s Contender Series. She has only suffered two losses in her career, having never been submitted or knocked out. Her biggest test to date came last July against former champion Holly Holm in a five-round main event. Originally, Bueno Silva submitted Holly Holm by ninja choke, but the win was overturned to a no contest after she tested positive for ADHD medicine.