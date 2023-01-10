Raquel Pennington Hopes To Put In Her Best Effort Yet

“There is definitely a lot going on — a fulfilling year, for sure — and way to kick off the New Year, right?” beamed Pennington, who takes on Ketlen Vieira in a critical bantamweight bout this weekend in Las Vegas. "I just feel like everything has truly aligned with what we want: in our lives, our careers; I’m excited for 2023.”

In the summer, Pennington and her longtime partner, UFC strawweight standout Tecia Torres, got married, with plans for a full-scale ceremony and party later this year. At the start of December, the couple found out they were having their first child, a baby girl, whose gender was revealed by Torres landing kicks on a body pad wrapped around Pennington and sending pink dust everywhere.

“Man — my heart is so full!” said the newlywed and mother-to-be. “There are so many different aspects that go into it. You can go into the gym and train and train and train, but if your head and your heart ain’t right, it never really matters.

“And for me, my head and my heart couldn’t be in a better place, and now I get to live my dreams, put in the work, and get one step closer to my ultimate goal.

“You want to talk about a different level of motivation? It’s there.”