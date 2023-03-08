Raphael Assunção: 'I Think This Is My Last One'

After building a 27-5 record and spending the better part of the previous decade ranked in the Top 10 of the UFC’s bantamweight division, the Brazilian veteran suffered consecutive losses to Rob Font and Cory Sandhagen in 2019, and was knocked out by Cody Garbrandt in his lone appearance of 2020. Having battled illness and injury throughout the year, he knew that taking the fight with Simon was a mistake from a health perspective, but the competitor in him wanted to get back in there.

Two minutes into the second round, Assuncao got knocked out. After only being finished in that manner once before in his career, he’d now lost back-to-back fights where he was stopped, and the cumulative effects of those four straight losses and consecutive knockouts forced him to sit down with his family and his inner circle to discuss whether to keep soldiering on or not.

“I didn’t want to go out like that,” Assuncao said on Monday, as he readies to step in against fellow veteran Davey Grant in one of this weekend’s five bantamweight contests. “It was a hard decision; there was a lot of talk with my family, my team.

“I don’t want to put myself through that type of stuff. It’s not healthy, it’s embarrassing, and you’re not doing your job. Anything can happen in a fight, but I don’t want to go out on a (slide) like that.

“If I’m going to call it a day, I would like to go out the way I plan to go out, and that’s pretty simple: putting in the time and doing everything I could have done for a good result, and winning,” added the Brazilian veteran, who got back into the win column last October with a unanimous decision victory over Victor Henry. “The result is a consequence of many factors, but going out like, ‘This is my last fight; I’ll get some money and see what happens’ — I don’t want to go out like that; no way.”

Assuncao showed he still has something left to offer when he faced off with Henry in October, turning back the well-travelled veteran who impressed in his promotional debut by defeating Raoni Barcelos.

Throughout the contest, Assuncao beat Henry to the punch, showcasing the crisp boxing and sharp all-around game that made him a fixture in the Top 10 and one of the most underrated fighters of his era. It was the kind of fight that made you go back and re-examine who he had lost to during that four-fight slide, recognize he was beaten by top contenders and a former champion, and give the now 40-year-old divisional stalwart some grace when it came to assessing his place in the bantamweight ranks going forward.