Raphael Assuncao Has Earned Appreciation

“It’s two different paths — two completely opposite paths — and it’s going to be great,” he added regarding his matchup with Garbrandt. “Maybe he’s gotten wiser (after these losses) and that’s fine with me. He’s said some things in the past about ‘nobody knows you,’ but I don’t hold grudges too much.

“I do think he was rushed to the top because of a couple good performances, but I’m not hating,” Assuncao said of the former champion. “He took advantage of an opportunity, made some cash, and became the champion. Nice! Cool!”

One of the other reasons Saturday’s co-main event carries a great deal of intrigue is that each of Garbrandt’s last three bouts have played out in alarmingly similar fashion, with the emotional striker being drawn into heated exchanges where his desire to land an impactful blow has left him open to getting caught with one instead.

After Dillashaw was able to beat him in consecutive championship fights by landing finishing blows once Garbrandt was rattled and chasing a power shot of his own, Pedro Munhoz made no bones about his intention to follow the same blueprint ahead of their meeting at UFC 235.

For the first four minutes of the opening round, the two engaged in a technical, tactical battle, but after Garbrandt got wobbled and sat down late in the frame, the former champion got back to his feet and went hunting with haymakers.

Munhoz was more than happy to oblige Garbrandt in a stationary slugfest and ultimately connected on with a tight right hand that spun the overly aggressive Garbrandt to the canvas.

Assuncao is certainly aware of how Garbrandt’s last three outings have played out and the possibility that he’ll be able to follow suit on Saturday, but as always, the low-key stalwart is staying focused on what he does best and preparing for whatever transpires inside the Octagon this weekend.

“That’s a blueprint that been shown, but I’m planning three different blueprints,” he said regarding the similar nature of Garbrandt’s last three outings. “I’m planning for that style and two other styles; that’s what I have in mind right now.

“I’m not going to rely on ‘I’m going to catch him once, he’s going to get emotional and come back at me reckless;’ I have Plan A, B, and C.

“I have to make adjustments and I’m very critical of myself,” continued Assuncao, who began his career in 2004 and earned wins over Jorge Masvidal and Joe Lauzon on his way to compiling a 13-1 record and getting the call to compete in the WEC. “I’m still hungry to learn and to push and have a different approach, and I think that helps me in my approach to this whole game, not just this fight with Cody.”

With the division in a state of flux and in the spotlight on Saturday night, this weekend’s matchup with Garbrandt is another major opportunity for Assuncao — a chance to halt his two-fight slide by defeating a former champion; to re-affirm his standing as one of the top fighters in the division; and to cement his place in the hierarchy as everyone jockeys for position in the championship chase.

“It (a victory on Saturday) would mean a lot and I’m not going to try to hide that, but it’s not because I’m fighting Cody,” said Assuncao. “Beating anybody in the UFC means a lot, and it’s about me right now.

“Getting this win is very important for me, but I don’t want to put pressure on myself,” he added. “I want to be myself. I’m still learning, I’m still able to absorb knowledge, and I’m back on the horse.

“Now it’s just time to perform.”

