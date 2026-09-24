Raoni Barcelos | Get Ready For A New Chapter

Barcelos always trains for deep waters, so he said that his conditioning training didn’t need too much tweaking for Saturday night’s longer 25-minute course. But he knows that he’ll have to be more cerebral to make sure he stays on top of the rounds to keep him ahead of his opponent as the fight progresses.

“We didn’t change much in terms of the five rounds, because I usually train more rounds anyway. So it was more of a tactical change than anything else,” he said. “I'm always training to be conditioned, so we didn't have to change much.”

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With Rosas and Barcelos ranked 12th and 13th respectively in the UFC’s media rankings, it’s a fight that is likely to produce a tight, well-contested battle. And in those types of well-matched fights, it’s often the intangibles that can make the difference. For Barcelos, that means leaning on his experience.

“I think the experience counts a lot, and the maturity of being in here,” he said.“I've gone through everything. I've knocked people out. I've been knocked out. I’ve won, and lost. I've been through everything, so I think that has a lot of weight in this fight… I think it does a lot for me, and I just need to go in there and put on a great fight and win, and have my arm raised.”