Raoni Barcelos Feels The Positive Vibes

Raoni Barcelos of Brazil punches Khalid Taha of Germany in a bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on November 07, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

The losses forced him to go back to the drawing board, make a few changes, and work harder than ever. Barcelos channeled that energy over the last nine months and believes he’s sharper than ever and in the perfect spot to get an emphatic victory.

“This training camp was completely different from any of the other ones,” Barcelos said. “You’re going to see a new Raoni with a different pace and a different fighting style. I’m coming back strong, and I want to put on a good performance and get a finish.”

Barcelos sees Jones as a tough opponent, the type of guy who isn’t afraid to get into a brawl. That kind of matchup excites Barcelos and gives him confidence that he’ll be able to showcase this new and improved version of himself.

“I can’t say that this is a good fight for me because I have to be careful with all my opponent’s weapons, but what I can say is that I have to be focused on what I have to do to win,” Barcelos said. “I’m coming to execute my game and I’m planning on taking him to the ground and finishing the fight. Let me be clear, though, I’m ready for wherever it goes.”